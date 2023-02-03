Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $444.22 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,907,262 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,884,012.4584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00415106 USD and is up 10.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $428.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

