Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $15.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,196. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.47.

Insider Activity

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

