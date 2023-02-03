loanDepot (LDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
loanDepot Stock Up 8.9 %
LDI traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $880.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.71.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on loanDepot (LDI)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.