Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Loews Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:L traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.