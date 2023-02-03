Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Loews worth $40,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Further Reading

