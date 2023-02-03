Logiq (WEYL) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Logiq to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logiq and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -0.66 Logiq Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,135.12

Profitability

Logiq’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Logiq and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Logiq Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Logiq and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 737 3828 5960 100 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Logiq’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logiq competitors beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

