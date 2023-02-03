Longbow Research Downgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Neutral

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 5.2 %

SWK opened at $95.89 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $177.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.