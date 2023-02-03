Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.45 on Friday, hitting $216.11. 1,484,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,154. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The company has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

