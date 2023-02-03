Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.12.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.74. The stock had a trading volume of 471,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,070. The company has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.66 and its 200-day moving average is $199.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

