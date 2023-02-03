LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Lowered to $266.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $283.50 to $266.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.25.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.73.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

