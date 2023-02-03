LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) CEO Wendy Simpson Sells 500 Shares

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) CEO Wendy Simpson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $19,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,259 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE LTC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

