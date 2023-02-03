Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.64. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 11,520 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Lucara Diamond Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$276.68 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond ( TSE:LUC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

