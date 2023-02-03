Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.99

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 2940514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.
Luckin Coffee Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.
Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 20.54%.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile
Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.
