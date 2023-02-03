Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $537.07 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

