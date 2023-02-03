Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Luxfer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Luxfer Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.01. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

