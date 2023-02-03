LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Now Covered by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

LXILF stock opened at C$1.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.26. LXI REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

