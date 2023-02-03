LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Now Covered by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
LXI REIT Stock Performance
LXILF stock opened at C$1.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.26. LXI REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20.
LXI REIT Company Profile
