Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded Lyft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.16.

Lyft Trading Up 3.8 %

Lyft stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lyft by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Optas LLC grew its position in Lyft by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

