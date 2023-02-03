M. Jason Pigott Sells 3,750 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vital Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

VTLE stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 466,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $901.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

