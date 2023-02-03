Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 945 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 773,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

