Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of BP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. AlphaValue raised BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.23.

BP Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $35.47. 1,528,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

