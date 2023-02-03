Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $38,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,020,000 after acquiring an additional 581,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,807,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Entergy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.73. The company had a trading volume of 139,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.64. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.