Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

