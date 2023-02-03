Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after buying an additional 149,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.35. 2,866,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,889. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.57 and a 200 day moving average of $163.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

