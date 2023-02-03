Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,936,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SunOpta by 5,847.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,298 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in SunOpta by 106.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 3,256.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $5,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

SunOpta Trading Down 1.7 %

SunOpta stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 31,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $882.21 million, a PE ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.14 million. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

