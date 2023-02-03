Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 464 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. 424,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

