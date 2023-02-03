Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.6 %

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,455. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

