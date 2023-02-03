Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 61,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,367. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

