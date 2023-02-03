Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 631,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

