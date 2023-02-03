Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.80 EPS.
NYSE MMP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.89%.
In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
