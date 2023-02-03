Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.80 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MMP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Magellan Midstream Partners

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

