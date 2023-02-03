Magic Internet Money Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $4.59 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

