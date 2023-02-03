Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 251 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.15). Approximately 22,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 17,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.27).

Manolete Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 249.22. The company has a market cap of £118.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,365.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leigh of Hurley acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £95,380 ($117,796.71).

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

