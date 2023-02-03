Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 1.2%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €24.00 ($26.09) and last traded at €24.00 ($26.09). 1,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.30 ($26.41).

Manz Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $209.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82.

About Manz

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

Featured Stories

