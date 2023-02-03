Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Price Performance

MRE stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 55,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.58.

Insider Activity at Martinrea International

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,510,695.

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.