Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $114,637,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of -304.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

