Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $405.00 at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $380.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $413.41.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Mastercard stock opened at $374.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.94. The company has a market cap of $360.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.42.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock worth $129,411,475 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.