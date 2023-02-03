Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Position Trimmed by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Matador Resources worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 98.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 85.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matador Resources Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

