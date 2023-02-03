Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $52.57 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $118.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,743 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 350.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,854,000 after acquiring an additional 910,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Match Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 765,087 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

