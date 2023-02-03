Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,283. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $118.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

