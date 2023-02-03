Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $52.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Match Group has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $118.95.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 141.11% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after acquiring an additional 692,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

