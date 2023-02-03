MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Susquehanna

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

MaxLinear Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MXL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 112,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,310. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading

