McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.91%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

