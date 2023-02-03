Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

MFIN opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $205.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.99. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

