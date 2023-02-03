Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 13.95%.
MFIN opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $205.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.99. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
