Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. 107,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 198,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.