Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.80 to $6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.2 billion to $58.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.31 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$6.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.94.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.46. 16,168,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,048,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $262.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,963 shares of company stock worth $58,033,827. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

