Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-2.08 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on MRCY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.29.
NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.86. 63,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,191. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $72.28.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
