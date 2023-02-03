Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-2.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRCY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.86. 63,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,191. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.