Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Raised to $130.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.43. 33,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,630. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.