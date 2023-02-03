Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Raised to $130.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.43. 33,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,630. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
