Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 289,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,745. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

About Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

