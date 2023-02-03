Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 289,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,745. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

