Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 289,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,745. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.