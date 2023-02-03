Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Cowen

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on META. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.44.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.31. 28,228,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,048,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85. The stock has a market cap of $504.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $242.61.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

