Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.64.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 23.3 %

META opened at $188.77 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.85. The company has a market cap of $500.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $545,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

