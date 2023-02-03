Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on META. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.64.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $188.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $500.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.85. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

